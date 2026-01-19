Norway PM says Trump linked Nobel snub to Greenland push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Monday that he received a message over the weekend from U.S. President Donald Trump indicating that he was no longer focused “purely” on peace after not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump wrote Sunday, adding he sought “Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Støre said that Trump’s missive, first reported by PBS, was in reply to “a short message to President Trump from me earlier in the day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb,” in which the two Nordic premiers called for the deescalation of tensions and requested a three-way phone call.

Norway’s government does not award the prize, which is given out by an independent committee.

The American president’s declaration that he is no longer so fixated on playing peacemaker comes amid his increasingly aggressive saber-rattling on Greenland, the self-ruling Danish territory he has vowed to seize for the U.S.

Over the weekend, Trump announced he would slap punishing tariffs as of Feb. 1 on European countries that stood against his plans to annex Greenland, leading European Council President António Costa to call an emergency summit of EU leaders for this week.

Trump campaigned hard for the Nobel award, which former U.S. President Barack Obama won in 2009, and has repeatedly claimed to have ended at least eight conflicts, a figure that fact-checkers have disputed.

The prize ended up going to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who last week gifted her medal to Trump — though the Nobel committee subsequently issued a statement that while the physical medal may change hands, the actual honor itself is not transferable.

News.Az