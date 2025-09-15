Norway summons Russian ambassador over Polish airspace violation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian ambassador regarding the violation of Polish airspace on September 10.

The ministry reported this on the social network X, News.Az reports citing Censor.NET.

"Such actions are irresponsible and unacceptable. Norway and its allies express their full solidarity with Poland," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.

News.Az