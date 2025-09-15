Three Czech helicopters deployed to Poland after Russian drone incursions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech helicopters arrived in Poland on September 14 to reinforce NATO’s eastern defenses following a recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, the Polish Armed Forces announced.

“Today, three Czech helicopters arrived in Poland to strengthen the protection of the airspace on the eastern border of our close ally,” the military said in a statement on X. The Czech military added that its pilots would begin operational patrols in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The deployment coincides with the launch of NATO’s new Operation Eastern Sentry, initiated in response to the Russian drone strike. Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed that NATO allies would also send additional troops to Poland as part of the mission.

Czechia will provide Mi-171S helicopters, while other contributions include two Danish F-16s and an anti-air warfare frigate, three French Rafales, and four German Eurofighters, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. The United Kingdom has also expressed willingness to assist.

The move follows an incident on September 10, when 19 Russian drones crossed into Poland, in what officials described as a deliberate airspace violation. German media reported the drones were likely targeting Rzeszow Airport, a key logistics hub for aid to Ukraine.

European leaders swiftly condemned the breach, though U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on September 11 that the incursion “could have been a mistake.”

