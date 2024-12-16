Norway to allocate $241 million to bolster Ukrainian Navy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway will allocate NOK 2.7 billion to bolster the Ukrainian Navy. The funding will be used for protecting civilians from attacks, mine clearance operations, and training Ukrainian soldiers, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Prime Minister Støre announced the new donation to be provided under the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine during his visit with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Haakonsvern Naval Base on Monday. Norway and the UK are leading the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine, which was launched last December.The Government has previously set aside NOK 100 million for maritime training and other measures in 2025. The Government has now approved a new funding package of NOK 2.6 billion to enhance various Ukrainian maritime capabilities. The support includes donations from the Norwegian Armed Forces as well as military equipment to be procured from the industry for subsequent donation. Some of the funds will be used to provide systems for mine clearance operations.“Mines pose a significant threat to maritime security and safe passage in the Black Sea, and mine clearance operations are very difficult. The systems we are providing will enhance the ability of Ukrainian forces to detect and defuse mines along their coastline,” said Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.“Much of the funding will go towards efforts relating to innovation and autonomy under the Maritime Capability Coalition. Work is underway on a number of targeted innovation and development projects to strengthen maritime security,” said Mr Gram.NOK 130 million in support has been allocated to the maritime training centre in 2025. At this centre, personnel from a number of countries, including Norway, provide training to Ukrainian soldiers in maritime operations. The Government has also set aside NOK 150 million for the purchase of small vessels that will then be donated, and to support the Norwegian Armed Forces’ contribution to the training of Ukrainian small-boat drivers in river operations, to be carried out at the Romanian training centre. This funding is part of the overall allocation of NOK 22.5 billion in military support to be provided to Ukraine under the Nansen Support Programme in 2025.

News.Az