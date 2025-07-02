‘Nothing useful came out of his mouth’ – Rutte mocks Lavrov’s NATO statement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mocked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on US television on Wednesday by saying nothing useful came out of Lavrov’s mouth, News.az reports citing CNN.

Rutte’s remarks were a dig at Lavrov’s recent suggestions that NATO’s new 5% GDP defense spending target would collapse the alliance from within.

Rutte, speaking on Fox News on Tuesday, said there is no point in listening to Lavrov. “To Lavrov, I mean, he’s foreign minister of Russia… I think since the birth of Jesus Christ? And since then, nothing – anything useful came out of his mouth,” Rutte said. “So let’s not pay too much attention to Mr. Lavrov.”

