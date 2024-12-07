Notre Dame Cathedral reopens Saturday, five years post-fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The centuries-old Paris landmark Notre Dame Cathedral reopens on Saturday, five-and-a-half years after a devastating fire destroyed its spire and roof and brought the entire Gothic masterpiece within minutes of collapsing, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The 860-year-old medieval building has been meticulously restored, with a new spire and rib vaulting, its flying buttresses and carved stone gargoyles returned to their past glory, and the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.President Emmanuel Macron, grappling with a deep political crisis at home, will welcome US President-elect Donald Trump, Britain's Prince William, and dozens of heads of state and government including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a lavish opening ceremony set to start at around 7pm.Many Parisians rushed to the scene and TV viewers worldwide watched horrified on the evening of April 15, 2019, as the spire and roof collapsed in the fire that threatened the main bell towers and the entire structure, which narrowly avoided destruction."The planet was shaken on that day," Macron said ahead of Saturday's event. "The shock of the reopening will – I believe and I want to believe – be as strong as that of the fire, but it will be a shock of hope."Forecast strong winds mean the celebrations will be held entirely inside the cathedral, organizers said on Friday. Macron had initially been expected to deliver a speech outside."I'm afraid I'll fall to the ground when I enter because it will be very emotional," said choir member Cecilia De Vargas, who is due to take part in the opening ceremony."Despite the horrible thing that happened, there's a positive side, seeing how all the people, all the French people sought to rebuild the cathedral with such speed."Pascal Tordeux, a caregiving assistant who lives across the river from Notre Dame said: "I saw the construction every day from my window, the spire being brought down, being brought back. I saw it burn, I saw it rising again ...thinking one day it will be finished. And it's finished."Displaying tattoos on his arm representing Notre Dame, the Virgin Mary, and a stained glass window, he added: "What does Notre Dame mean to me? This,"Thousands of expert craftspeople - from wood carpenters and stonemasons to stained glass window artists - worked around the clock for the last five years, using age-old methods to restore, repair or replace everything that was destroyed or damaged."Notre Dame is more than a Parisian or French monument. It's also a universal monument," said historian Damien Berne."It's a landmark, an emblem, a point of reference that reassures in a globalized world where everything evolves permanently," said Berne, a member of the scientific council for the restoration.The cathedral's first stone was laid in 1163, and construction continued for much of the next century, with major restoration and additions made in the 17th and 18th centuries.Victor Hugo helped make the cathedral a symbol of both Paris and France when he used it as a setting for his 1831 novel, "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame". Quasimodo, the main character, has been portrayed in Hollywood movies, an animated Disney adaptation, and in musicals.So much money poured in for the renovation from all over the world - more than 840 million euros (US$882 million), according to Macron's office - that there are still funds left over for further investment in the buildingThe Catholic Church now expects the cathedral to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.The cathedral says that from Saturday, people will be able to book a free ticket online, on its website, social media, or a dedicated app, to visit on the same day or one or two days after booking. There will also be a queue on the spot for those who want to enter without a booking.It will be open for visits on Sunday from 5:30pm to 8pm, but there is likely to be fierce competition and long lines.Group visits will be allowed next year - from February 1 for religious groups or from June 9 for tourists with guides.

News.Az