Number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in 2020 drops

Slightly over 1.1 million Azerbaijani citizens have visited foreign countries from January to November 2020, which is a decrease of 4.5 times compared to the same period of 2019.

Of these, 29.7 percent visited Iran, 26.8 percent - Georgia, 18.9 percent - Russia, 15.7 percent - Turkey, and 8.9 percent - other countries.

Among those leaving, 70.2 percent were men and 29.8 percent were women.

In the reporting period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Iran decreased 5.5 times, Georgia - 4.8 times, Russia - 4.2 times, and Turkey - 3.3 times.

Meanwhile, 74.3 percent of Azerbaijani citizens went abroad by road and rail, 22.9 percent - by air, 2.8 percent - by sea.

