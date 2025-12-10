Number of injured in Japan earthquake rises to 52

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people injured in northeastern and northern Japan after a magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck the region has rises to 52.

Authorities confirmed 37 injured in Aomori Prefecture, 11 in Hokkaido, and four in Iwate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

More than 300 schools were closed on Tuesday across Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima prefectures. Most reopened on Wednesday, although several remained shut due to quake-related damage.

The earthquake occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday off Aomori’s Pacific coast and registered upper 6 on Japan’s seismic scale of 7 in parts of Aomori, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori. Ports across the region reported tsunami waves, including a 70-centimeter wave at Kuji Port in Iwate.

Following the tremor, the JMA warned of the possibility of a mega quake along the Pacific coast of northeastern Japan, estimating a one-in-100 chance of a magnitude-8 or stronger earthquake occurring within the next week.

The advisory covers areas from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture and is the first of its kind since the warning system was created in December 2022. Officials urged residents to remain alert through next week, though evacuation is not currently required.

