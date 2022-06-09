Number of Ukrainian refugees in Ukraine exceeds 130,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 130,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Italy’s Interior Ministry.

A total of 130,672 Ukrainian nationals have entered the territory of Italy since the late February 2022. Of them, 68,629 are women, 19,884 are men and 42,159 are minors, the Italian ministry said.

Ukrainian refugees are mainly housed in refugee camps in Milan, Rome, Naples and Bologna, and in shelters for people affected by natural disasters.

News.Az