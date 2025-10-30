Yandex metrika counter

Nvidia CEO expresses confidence in Trump–Xi talks during Seoul visit

  • Economics
  • Share
Nvidia CEO expresses confidence in Trump–Xi talks during Seoul visit
Photo: Reuters

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Thursday said he was confident that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held positive discussions during their meeting in South Korea earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived at a Seoul restaurant for a dinner with Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, Huang said he believed the two leaders had a “good conversation,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Nvidia CEO is scheduled to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday and hinted at upcoming announcements between the chipmaker and South Korean industry, saying the two sides “had many announcements to make.”

The comments came amid heightened global interest in U.S.–China tech competition and semiconductor supply chain cooperation in Asia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      