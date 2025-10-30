Nvidia CEO expresses confidence in Trump–Xi talks during Seoul visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Thursday said he was confident that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held positive discussions during their meeting in South Korea earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived at a Seoul restaurant for a dinner with Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, Huang said he believed the two leaders had a “good conversation,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Nvidia CEO is scheduled to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday and hinted at upcoming announcements between the chipmaker and South Korean industry, saying the two sides “had many announcements to make.”

The comments came amid heightened global interest in U.S.–China tech competition and semiconductor supply chain cooperation in Asia.

