Nvidia CEO says China finalizing H200 chip license

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said China is in the process of finalizing a license that would allow the company to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chip in the Chinese market.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei after returning from a visit to China, Huang said he met with customers, business partners, and government officials during the trip. He expressed optimism that Chinese authorities would approve sales of the H200 chip, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Huang noted that the licensing process for the H200 is still being completed and said he is hopeful for a positive decision. He added that the chip would benefit both American technology leadership and Chinese customers seeking advanced AI computing power.

For now, Nvidia is awaiting final approval from Chinese regulators before proceeding with sales of the H200 in the country.

