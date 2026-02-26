Nvidia CEO bets on CPU comeback vs Intel, AMD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia, long known for its powerful GPUs, is now turning its focus to CPUs, CEO Jensen Huang told analysts on Wednesday.

Huang highlighted that as AI workloads shift from model training to deploying autonomous “agents”, CPUs are regaining importance. Nvidia’s own Grace and Vera CPU chips, first released in 2023, are designed to compete directly with longtime CPU leaders Intel and AMD, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move is part of a broader strategy to make Nvidia a major CPU player in data centers, complementing its GPU business. Huang pointed to a recent deal with Meta Platforms, which will use large volumes of Nvidia CPUs on a standalone basis.

Unlike Intel and AMD, Huang said Nvidia CPUs are optimized for high data processing workloads, making them especially suited for AI-driven tasks. Analyst Ben Bajarin noted that some AI applications may soon rely primarily on CPUs, potentially reducing the need for GPUs in agentic computing.

