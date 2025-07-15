Nvidia to resume H20 AI chip sales to China after U.S. greenlight

Nvidia announced Tuesday that it will soon resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China, after receiving assurances from the U.S. government that licenses for the exports will be granted.

The decision marks a significant policy shift following months of tightened export restrictions. The H20 chips, specially designed to comply with earlier U.S. regulations, had been blocked in April under new licensing rules aimed at curbing advanced tech exports to China, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, Nvidia said: “The U.S. government has assured NVIDIA that licenses will be granted, and NVIDIA hopes to start deliveries soon.”

The reversal comes shortly after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with President Donald Trump, where Huang reportedly emphasized the importance of AI leadership and U.S.-based manufacturing. Huang has publicly criticized the export controls, warning they were hurting U.S. innovation and Nvidia’s market share in China.

Nvidia shares rose 4.5% in after-hours trading, as analysts called the development a major win for the company. “The lifting of the H20 ban marks a significant and positive development,” said Ray Wang of Futurum Group.

The announcement also follows a preliminary trade agreement between Washington and Beijing, signaling broader efforts to ease tech tensions between the two powers.

