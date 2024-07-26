Obama officially endorses Harris for Democratic presidential nominee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ex-US president Barack Obama has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama expressed their endorsement in a joint statement, saying they believe Harris has the "vision, character, and strength that this critical moment demands," News.Az reports citing foreign media.Following President Joe Biden's announcement last Sunday that he was dropping out of the race, Harris reached out to over 100 prominent Democrats, including Obama, for support. Although Obama initially praised Biden's decision without endorsing Harris, he has now publicly backed her.With the support of a majority of Democratic delegates, Harris is on track to become the official nominee at the party convention in August.The Obamas' statement emphasized their excitement and commitment to supporting Harris. "We agree with President Biden," they said. "Choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made. She has the resume to prove it." They highlighted her accomplishments as California’s attorney general, a US senator, and vice president."But Kamala has more than a resume," they added. "She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope."The endorsement was accompanied by a video showing Harris receiving a phone call from the Obamas, in which they pledged their support. "Oh my goodness," Harris exclaimed. "Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me."

News.Az