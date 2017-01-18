Obama says good US-Russia relations in world's interest

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday it is in the world's interest for the United States and Russia to have a constructive relationship, but Russia's return to an "adversarial spirit" under President Vladimir Putin made that difficult, Reuters reported.

"I think that it is in America's interest, in the world's interest, that we have a constructive relationship with Russia," Obama said in a news conference two days before handing over the presidency to Donald Trump.

