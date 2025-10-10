October–December 2025 crypto bull run: 5 coins that will make most investors rich

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the market enters Q4 2025, many analysts believe that the next leg of the crypto bull market may begin in earnest. Seasonal momentum, renewed capital flows into altcoins, and increasing interest in next-gen protocols suggest a window of opportunity.

This article highlights five coins worth watching that could make most investors rich during October through December.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The meme coin presale taking over 2025

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as the standout presale story of 2025. Currently, the project has raised over $26.7 million and sold 16.316 billion tokens. It's priced at $0.0022 in Stage 13. For a meme coin presale, those numbers are nothing short of extraordinary. They signal just how firm investor conviction has become. But this isn’t just another meme coin chasing hype. Little Pepe is building a Layer-2 blockchain designed exclusively for meme coins. It's offering ultra-fast transactions, low gas fees, and built-in sniper-bot protection to ensure fair launches. This provides it with a real technological foundation, something that most meme tokens lack. Its meme-only launchpad, Pepe's pump pad, will allow other meme projects to launch safely within its ecosystem, giving LILPEPE both infrastructure relevance and viral appeal. The community energy around the project is just as striking. Its ongoing Mega Giveaway campaign is giving over 15 ETH in bonuses for Stage 12–17 buyers. Also, the $777,000 giveaway will reward ten lucky winners with $77,000 worth of LILPEPE. These initiatives have fueled massive buzz across X, Telegram, and YouTube. Add to that a completed CertiK audit, and the project’s credibility is far ahead of most presales in the market. With listings on two major centralized exchanges (CEXs) already confirmed, Little Pepe’s roadmap is aligning with its hype. If the project delivers on its vision, LILPEPE could be among the few meme coins to blend culture, community, and real utility.

Solana (SOL): Wall street’s favorite Blockchain reclaims momentum

Solana is drawing renewed interest, especially after Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan praised its speed, throughput, and finality, calling it “the new Wall Street” for tokenized markets. The token launch is showing renewed strength, trading in the $230–$235 range. It's defending its support zone decisively. Analysts note SOL has held its $200–$230 base. It is now building momentum toward a potential push to $250 or higher if bullish flows continue. With its strong DeFi activity and favorable on-chain metrics, SOL is well-positioned to benefit from a rotation into high-beta alts.

Ethereum (ETH): Institutional flows fuel a Q4 breakout setup

Ethereum is trading around $4,500, under renewed institutional attention. Analysts highlight a chart analogy to gold’s breakout cycle, suggesting ETH may follow suit in 2025. Meanwhile, ETH may be setting up for a breakout to $5,200 as momentum builds and on-chain activity remains robust. Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation has also offloaded 1,000 ETH in a recent move, possibly reflecting treasury rebalancing. This is a signal to watch. With its central role in DeFi, L2 expansion, and staking, ETH could attract capital and lead to broader altcoin strength in Q4.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy coin revival could spark a price explosion

Zcash (ZEC) is undergoing a dramatic resurgence. It recently surged to a multi-year high of $151, up roughly 150 % in a single week. This was driven by renewed interest in privacy coins and institutional moves. A key catalyst is the Grayscale Zcash Trust, which launched on October 3. Moreover, on-chain activity and trading volume have exploded, with open interest and derivatives activity amplifying momentum. These dynamics suggest that in Q4, ZEC may capture outsized gains if it continues to see capital inflows and sustains its narrative strength.

Sui (SUI): DeFi expansion and Stablecoin launch power the rally

Currently, SUI is gaining renewed momentum. It rose about 5% following the announcement of native stablecoins USDi and suiUSDe to deepen its DeFi infrastructure. This move may attract yield and capital seeking flexible liquidity options. Meanwhile, Sui’s DEX volume has stayed above $500 million over the past three days. Its TVL has also reached a $2.3 billion milestone. On the chart, SUI is trading within a symmetrical triangle. If SUI’s stablecoin utility narrative catches fire, it may outperform many mid-caps during Q4.

Conclusion: The final leg of 2025’s crypto bull run

The final quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most defining periods in the ongoing crypto bull market cycle. These five altcoins could define the 2025 crypto bull run and make most investors rich. Yet, among them all, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the most dynamic presale of the year. As major exchanges prepare listings and new presale stages near completion, this could be the perfect window for investors to explore opportunities before the broader market peaks. Those seeking the next wave of crypto success stories might find their best chance at Little Pepe, a project quickly becoming the heartbeat of this 2025 bull run.

