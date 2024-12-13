Odell Beckham Jr., Dolphins agree to part ways

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Miami Dolphins and veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have come to an agreement to part ways, the team announced on Friday, News.az reports citing Yahoo Sports Beckam signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in May to be a part of the team's passing attack. It didn't result in success as the 32-year-old recorded only nine catches on 18 targets for 55 yards over nine games.Beckham had one catch for one yard on Sunday against the New York Jets in what would be his final appearance with the team.Seeking opportunities elsewhere around the league, Beckham will be placed on waivers until Monday and will become a free agent if he is not claimed.After signing in May, Beckham began the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list and did not make his debut with the Dolphins until Week 5.Beckham played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He did not play in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI when his Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

