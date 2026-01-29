Odessa A’zion exits A24’s Deep Cuts after backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actress Odessa A’zion has withdrawn from A24’s upcoming film Deep Cuts following online backlash over her casting, saying she stepped away voluntarily after recognizing concerns raised by fans of the original novel.

A’zion, known for roles in Marty Supreme and I Love LA, announced her departure on social media just days after her casting in the film was revealed. The project, directed by Sean Durkin, is an adaptation of Holly Brickley’s 2023 novel and was scheduled to begin filming in February, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

The controversy centered on A’zion being cast as Zoe Gutierrez, a character described in the book as half Mexican and half Jewish. Critics online questioned the casting choice, raising concerns about representation. In response, A’zion said she had not read the novel before accepting the role and acknowledged she should have paid closer attention to the character’s background.

In her statement, the actress said she agreed with the criticism and would not continue with the film. She apologized to fans of the book and expressed support for the role being filled by an actor better suited to represent the character as written. She added that she looks forward to seeing who is ultimately cast.

Deep Cuts is a coming-of-age story set in the early 2000s, following two music-obsessed young adults navigating ambition, relationships, and adulthood. Cailee Spaeny remains attached to play music critic Percy, while Drew Starkey is set to portray a songwriter and love interest.

Director Sean Durkin, known for The Iron Claw and The Nest, is writing and producing the film alongside a team of established industry figures. A24 has not yet announced a replacement casting decision.

Production plans for Deep Cuts are expected to continue as scheduled.

News.Az