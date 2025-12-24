Officials find million more documents linked to Epstein case

U.S. authorities have discovered over a million additional documents potentially related to the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which they plan to release in the coming days and weeks, according to officials.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice (DoJ) about the discovery and turned over the documents for lawyers to review, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible," the DoJ said on social media on Wednesday.

The department said that given the volume of material, the process could take "a few more weeks".