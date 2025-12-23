Justice Department publishes latest Jeffrey Epstein files

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Justice Department released a new batch of documents related to investigations into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

This latest tranche follows a previous large release by the Trump administration, aimed at complying with a recently passed law requiring the disclosure of all Epstein files. The law, approved overwhelmingly by Congress last month, mandates transparency on the politically sensitive case, despite efforts by former officials to keep certain records sealed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The documents are part of ongoing efforts to shed light on Epstein’s activities and the investigations surrounding him, ensuring public access to previously restricted information.

News.Az