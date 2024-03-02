Oil prices increase in global markets
02 Mar 2024
Economics
Oil prices have jumped in the global markets, News.Az reports.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $1.64, reaching a trading value of $83.55. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $1.71, reaching a standing value of $79.97.