Oil prices increase in global markets

Oil prices have jumped in the global markets, News.Az reports.

On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $1.64, reaching a trading value of $83.55. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $1.71, reaching a standing value of $79.97.

