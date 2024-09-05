Oil-rich UAE completes first nuclear plant in Arab world

+ ↺ − 16 px

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Thursday that the Arab world's first nuclear power plant will soon be operational, describing it as a "significant step," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will produce 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity annually after its fourth and final reactor entered commercial operation, the state-owned Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said in a statement.It will generate 25% of the electricity needs of the hot, desert Gulf state, where air-conditioning is ubiquitous – nearly the equivalent of New Zealand's annual consumption, ENEC said.The station will power companies, including the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the world's biggest oil producers, Emirates Steel and Emirates Global Aluminium, ENEC said.Barakah, which means "blessing" in Arabic, started operations in 2020 when the first of its four reactors went into service.Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, also plans to build nuclear reactors.Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hailed Barakah's completion as a "significant step on the journey towards net zero.""We will continue to prioritize energy security and sustainability for the benefit of our nation and our people today and tomorrow," he said in a post on social media platform X.

