Old man found dead with mouth taped in Sevan

Armenian law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the brutal murder of a 72-year-old man, Investigative Committee’s press service reporte

A signal has been received from the owner of one of the beaches in the police department of Lake Sevan that a human body was found in the water.

Arriving on-call operatives discovered the body of a man born in 1946. The mouth of the deceased was sealed with tape, his hands were tied, News.am reported.

A criminal case has been instituted and a number of examinations have been appointed. Measures were taken to clarify the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the alleged offender.

