Oman announces it mediated ceasefire between US and Houthis

Oman announced that it brokered a ceasefire agreement between Yemen's Houthis and the U.S., marking a significant shift in the Iran-aligned group's stance since the onset of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.

Neither side will target the other, including U.S. vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, Oman said in its statement, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The statement made no mention of the Houthi attacks on Israel.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will stop bombing the Houthis, saying the group had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

The Yemeni group started attacking shipping lanes after the war in Gaza started saying it is in support of Palestinians.

In March, Trump launched Washington's biggest military operation under his administration against the Houthis during which hundreds of Yemenis were killed.

News.Az