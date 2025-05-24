Oman reports limited progress in fifth round of Iran-US talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fifth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US concluded in Rome on Friday with "some but not conclusive progress," according to Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, whose country is mediating the talks.

In a statement on X, Albusaidi said: "We hope to clarify the remaining issues in the coming days to advance toward our common goal of reaching a sustainable and honorable agreement," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No further details were disclosed about the specific points discussed or the nature of the minor progress achieved.

Earlier, the indirect talks kicked off in the presence of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who headed the Iranian delegation, while US President Donald Trump's regional envoy Steve Witkoff led the US delegation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Witkoff left earlier due to his scheduled flight, while the negotiations continued on the level of technical teams.

The ministry also said that Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in Rome prior to the talks.

The fourth round took place in Muscat, Oman, on May 11 and was described by Tehran as "difficult but useful." Washington, however, said it was encouraging.

Iran and the US resumed nuclear diplomacy last month, with Oman acting as mediator.

News.Az