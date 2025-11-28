Omani oil prices climb to $64.1 per barrel
- 1041472
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/omani-oil-prices-climb-to-641-per-barrel Copied
Photo credit: timesofoman.com
The official price of Oman crude oil for January delivery was recorded at $64.10 per barrel today.
The price of Omani oil witnessed an increase of $0.82 today, compared to yesterday's price of $63.28 per barrel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
It is worth noting that the monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery this November reached $70.1 per barrel, an increase of $0.68 compared to the price for delivery last October.