One dead after small plane crashes into Florida residential yard - VIDEO

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One person was killed when a small aircraft crashed into a Florida resident’s yard and burst into flames on Sunday morning, according to authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Cessna 401B departed from Tampa North Aero Park with one pilot on board before going down in a residential yard in Wesley Chapel at around 8:35 a.m., the National Transportation Safety Board informed.

Authorities said that, under “unknown circumstances,” the twin-engine plane crashed and caught fire upon impact, causing damage to the nearby residence.

The pilot, who has not been publicly identified, died in the crash.

Ring camera footage from a neighbour, Christina Galbiati, captured a large plume of dark smoke rising from the back of the home after the incident, the outlet reported.

🔴Deadly Plane Crash in #Florida:



Aircraft Slams Into Home in Pasco County, One Confirmed Dead



At least one person has died after a small aircraft crashed into a residential property in Pasco County near Tampa, sparking a fire and damaging a home. pic.twitter.com/JAaaCC9wlX — News.Az (@news_az) April 20, 2026

Galbiati wrote on social media that she was drinking her morning coffee when she saw the plane suddenly fall from the sky. She also described the pilot as a “hero,” suggesting the aircraft appeared to nose-dive away from the house.

“This morning while drinking my morning coffee, I witnessed a plane crash,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

News.Az