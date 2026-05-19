Merz says Germany ready to deploy military over Strait of Hormuz

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has strongly urged Tehran to return to the negotiating table with the United States, warning that a prolonged conflict will carry devastating consequences for the global economy. Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin alongside Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Merz criticized Iran’s current strategy, stating that the nation must stop playing for time and can no longer hold the entire world hostage.

The diplomatic warning comes on the heels of a high-stakes decision by US President Donald Trump to postpone a major military strike against Iran. The strike, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, was put on hold following direct, last-minute appeals from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. However, Trump made it clear that Western defense forces remain prepared to launch a full-scale assault at a moment's notice if an acceptable diplomatic agreement cannot be reached, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

A central point of concern for European leaders remains the ongoing maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Chancellor Merz highlighted that the disruption to the vital shipping lane poses an existential threat to global trade, disproportionately harming export-reliant nations like Germany and Switzerland.



In response to the economic gridlock, Merz announced that Germany is actively working with international partners to restore maritime safety and open navigation through the strait. He underscored Germany's resolve by stating that Berlin stands ready to contribute its own military capabilities to the enforcement effort once the necessary preconditions are established.

News.Az