Pilot critically injured after helicopter crash in Australia's Queensland

+ ↺ − 16 px

A pilot has been critically injured after a helicopter crashed on a remote property in the Australian state of Queensland on Monday morning.

The Queensland Police Service said the crash occurred near the small town of Blackall, more than 800 kilometres northwest of Brisbane, in the state’s livestock farming region, at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene, where the pilot was treated for critical injuries before being transported to hospital.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in a statement that the Robinson R22 helicopter was observed descending rapidly before colliding with terrain.

The ATSB also said a team of investigators would be deployed on Tuesday to collect evidence, recover parts of the aircraft, and interview any witnesses or personnel involved in the helicopter’s operation.

News.Az