Mikey Williams withdraws from transfer portal to stay at Sac State

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sacramento State has secured its biggest victory of the college basketball offseason. Standout guard Mikey Williams has officially withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to the Hornets for the 2026–27 season, the university confirmed.

The former high school phenom originally entered the portal in April after a stellar debut season at Sacramento State. Under first-year head coach Mike Bibby, Williams brought immense national attention to the rebuilding program, averaging 17.1 points over 21 games. Before arriving in Sacramento, the highly touted four-star recruit from San Diego had stints at Memphis and the University of Central Florida, News.Az reports, citing KTXL.

Williams’ initial decision to explore his options added to a turbulent offseason for the Hornets, as he was one of seven players from last year's roster to enter the transfer portal. While center Jeremiah Cherry has since committed to San Diego State and forward Mark Lavrenov signed with New Mexico State, players Jayden Teat, Jahni Summers, Jeremiah Nyarko, and Prophet Johnson all remain in the portal.

By choosing to stay, Williams keeps a dynamic centerpiece of the Hornets' offense intact. His return cushions a heavily reloaded roster, with Coach Bibby successfully landing seven new signees this offseason—including proven transfers Marcus Wilson from UC Davis, Osiris Grady from UC Riverside, and João Das Chagas from UAB.

News.Az