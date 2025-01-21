One dead, another injured in Barcelona port blast

An aeroplane flies over Barcelona's port following an explosion of a tank containing a highly flammable substance in Barcelona on January 21, 2025. Photo: Manaure Quintero / AFP

A blast at the port of Barcelona in northeastern Spain on Tuesday resulted in one fatality and left another person seriously injured, according to local authorities.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze caused by the explosion which took place during maintenance work in a spot where methyl acetate -- used as a solvent in glues, paints and nail polish removers -- is stored, local emergency services wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Several other people were treated for light injuries at the scene, they added.In September two workers died and at least four others were injured after two cranes collapsed in the northern Spanish port of Gijon.

News.Az