One dead, five injured after hot air balloon crash in Northern Netherlands
Emergency services at the scene. Photo: ANP/Jilmer Postma

A hot air balloon carrying 34 passengers crash-landed late Wednesday in Friesland, northern Netherlands, leaving one person dead and five others injured, local authorities reported.

The balloon reportedly came down rapidly around 9 p.m., hitting the ground forcefully, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said a sudden gust of wind caused the basket to bounce on impact, resulting in five people falling out. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

 


