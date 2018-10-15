One dead, one wounded in shooting at Armenian restaurant in California

One dead, one wounded in shooting at Armenian restaurant in California

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local police said the gunmen fled the scene on a grey vehicle.

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an Armenian restaurant in Glendale, California on October 14 evening, KTLA reported.

Police are questioning nearly 100 guests who were the restaurant during he incident.

Local police said the gunmen fled the scene on a grey vehicle.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

News.Az

News.Az