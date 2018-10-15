Yandex metrika counter

One dead, one wounded in shooting at Armenian restaurant in California

Local police said the gunmen fled the scene on a grey vehicle.

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an Armenian restaurant in Glendale, California on October 14 evening, KTLA reported. 

Police are questioning nearly 100 guests who were the restaurant during he incident. 

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

