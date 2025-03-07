One killed after officer-involved shooting in US city of Phoenix

Numerous police officers from Phoenix and Glendale were on scene at an apartment complex in north Phoenix late Thursday morning. Photo: Arizona's Family

One man was killed after an officer-involved shooting in the US city of Phoenix on the morning of Thursday.

Authorities are investigating the incident, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The incident happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road around 10:20 a.m., Phoenix Police said.

Glendale Police officers, as well as DEA agents, were at the scene.

"DEA was conducting a narcotics investigation this morning near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road in Phoenix when shots were fired. One suspect is deceased. The scene is secure and there is no danger to the public. This is an active investigation and DEA will not make any additional comments," the agency said.

Phoenix Police say no officers were hurt, while Glendale Police say the suspect is dead.

Investigators didn't give the suspect's name, a description of why the shooting happened, or clarify which law enforcement members fired their guns.

