One killed and two injured in Germany stabbing attack

Police and emergency services stand on the premises of regional grid operator Überlandwerk Rhön in Mellrichstadt, Germany, Tuesday July 1, 2025. Photo: dpa (www.dpa.de).

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a stabbing attack at an electric utility company in southern Germany on Tuesday, local police said.

An altercation "involving a sharp object" broke out among employees at the Ueberlandwerke Rhoen company in the Bavarian town of Mellrichstadt early on Tuesday, according to police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A 21-year-old German man was arrested at the scene and there is no danger to the public, said the authorities. There are no signs that the attack had political or terrorist motives, they said. The suspect is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

"A 59-year-old woman lost her life in the attack, and two other men aged 55 and 62 were seriously injured," the police said in a statement.

The woman who died suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper body and neck, according to German media reports.

This is the latest in a spate of stabbing attacks in Germany in recent months. At least 18 people were injured in late May after a 39-year-old German woman with a mental health condition attacked a group of people with a knife at Hamburg Central Station. Days before that attack, a 35-year-old Syrian man stabbed and seriously injured four men outside a restaurant in the western city of Bielefeld. And in January, two people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed and two others were injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the southern German town of Aschaffenburg. The suspect in that attack was an Afghan asylum seeker, which spurred calls by Germany's then-opposition leader and now Chancellor Friedrich Merz for tighter migration controls. Germany's largest police trade unions have called for enhanced video surveillance, increased staffing and additional controls to deal with a rise in such violence.

