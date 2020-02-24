One more tunnel under construction in Baku with use of large amount of equipment

One more tunnel under construction in Baku with use of large amount of equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Earthworks have been underway for several days on the construction of a new tunnel in the direction of the Baku International Bus Terminal on Baku-Sumgait Highway.

ABC.AZ reports that a large volume of equipment and employees are involved in the tunnel project. On the roadway leading to both Sumgait and then to Baku, holes are made in the ground with equipment that perforates concrete.

ABC.AZ addressed with a question to Anar Najafli, the head of the Public Relations Department of the State Motor Road Agency when the construction of the tunnel will be finished. Agency’s representative replied that at the moment he is unaware of the details of the construction of the above-said tunnel.

It should be noted that at last week’s event held in connection with the professional holiday of Agency’s employees, the SMRA chair Saleh Mammadov said that they had prepared and presented a project for the construction of a new tunnel near the International Bus Terminal in the direction of Baku from Sumgait.

News.Az

News.Az