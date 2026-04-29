OPEC Fund announces $1.5B support package
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The OPEC Fund has announced a $1.5 billion support package aimed at assisting developing countries facing rising economic pressures linked to energy, commodity, and trade disruptions following the war in Iran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The Vienna-based institution said the funds will be disbursed between now and 2028 on a “demand-driven basis.”
The support is intended to help governments cope with increasing costs and ensure the supply of essential goods, including food, energy, and fertilizers.
By Nijat Babayev