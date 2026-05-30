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Several Americans injured in Iranian strike on Kuwait air base: Report

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Several Americans injured in Iranian strike on Kuwait air base: Report
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An Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base “within the past 24 hours caused minor injuries to several Americans and seriously damaged two MQ-9 Reaper strike drones”, according to unnamed sources, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

“Kuwaiti air defences intercepted the Fateh-110 missile, but falling debris struck the Ali Al Salem air base,” the report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the attack, who requested anonymity.

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The report comes after Iran on Thursday said it targeted a US airbase in retaliation for US strikes on an Iranian drone operation.

While Iran had not provided details on the location of the base, Kuwait had condemned a drone-and-missile attack that it said Iran carried out.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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