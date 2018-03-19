OPEC ready to consider admission of Azerbaijan
- 19 Mar 2018 20:43
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is ready to consider Azerbaijan’s entry into the organization, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo
"All options are under consideration," Barkindo said during his visit to Azerbaijan. "The future of Azerbaijan as the cradle of the oil industry lies in OPEC," he added.
News.Az