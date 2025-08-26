Adam Raine, 16, died on April 11 after discussing suicide with ChatGPT for months, according to the lawsuit that Raine's parents filed in San Francisco state court, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
OpenAI did not specifically address the lawsuit's allegations.
As AI chatbots become more lifelike, companies have touted their ability to serve as confidants and users have begun to rely on them for emotional support. But experts warn that relying on automation for mental health advice carries dangers, and families whose loved ones died after chatbot interactions have criticized a lack of safeguards.
OpenAI said in a blog post that it is planning to add parental controls and exploring ways to connect users in crisis with real-world resources, including by potentially building a network of licensed professionals who can respond through ChatGPT itself.
OpenAI launched GPT-4o in May 2024 in a bid to stay ahead in the AI race. OpenAI knew that features that remembered past interactions, mimicked human empathy and displayed a sycophantic level of validation would endanger vulnerable users without safeguards but launched anyway, the Raines said in their lawsuit.
"This decision had two results: OpenAI’s valuation catapulted from $86 billion to $300 billion, and Adam Raine died by suicide," they said.
The Raines' lawsuit also seeks an order requiring OpenAI to verify the ages of ChatGPT users, refuse inquiries for self-harm methods, and warn users about the risk of psychological dependency.