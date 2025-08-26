Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI over alleged anti-competitive AI practices

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, accusing the tech giants of collaborating to stifle competition in artificial intelligence. The complaint, filed Monday in Texas federal court by Musk’s xAI and X Corp, claims Apple has unfairly favored OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the iPhone App Store, disadvantaging competitors like Musk’s Grok chatbot.

The 61-page lawsuit portrays Apple and OpenAI as monopolists joining forces to maintain dominance amid the rapidly evolving AI landscape. According to the complaint, Apple views AI as an “existential threat” to its iPhone franchise and colludes with OpenAI to protect its profits, while OpenAI prioritizes growth over public safety, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Musk’s lawsuit details allegations that Apple has improperly elevated ChatGPT in app store rankings and blocked competitors from accessing key user data. It also highlights Apple’s reliance on OpenAI technology to supplement its in-house AI capabilities, which remain underdeveloped.

The filing echoes Musk’s previous legal challenges against OpenAI, accusing the company of abandoning its nonprofit mission. OpenAI, in turn, has accused Musk of harassment and cited this in its response to the antitrust case. Apple has not commented publicly.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and a court order to halt the alleged anti-competitive practices, emphasizing the growing tension in the race to dominate AI technologies that could rival the transformative impact of the iPhone.

News.Az