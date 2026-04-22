OpenAI and Infosys unite to transform global enterprises

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI is making its most aggressive enterprise push yet. The company has officially partnered with Infosys, integrating its AI coding assistant Codex into the Indian tech giant’s Topaz AI platform — a move that signals OpenAI is no longer content building tools, it wants to own how businesses everywhere use them.

The partnership is designed to help Infosys clients modernize software development, automate complex workflows, and deploy OpenAI-powered systems at scale, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Initial focus areas include software engineering, legacy system modernization, and DevOps — three sectors ripe for disruption and overdue for an upgrade.

OpenAI Bets Big on Enterprise Distribution

This is not OpenAI’s first play in the enterprise space, but it may be its most strategic. Codex’s weekly active users grew from 3 million to over 4 million in just two weeks, and demand at the enterprise level is outpacing what OpenAI can handle alone. That is exactly why the company launched Codex Labs — a hands-on program that embeds OpenAI engineers directly with client organizations to accelerate deployment.

Partners in the Codex Labs initiative include Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC, and Tata Consultancy Services, all tasked with helping enterprise customers identify and deploy high-value Codex use cases across the software development lifecycle.

The goal is clear — move companies from cautious experimentation to full-scale production as fast as possible. OpenAI gains something just as valuable in return — Infosys’s sprawling global client base and delivery infrastructure across more than 60 countries.

What Infosys Brings to the Table

Infosys is not simply a passive distribution channel. The company has spent years building out its Topaz AI platform into a serious enterprise offering. Topaz brings over 12,000 AI assets, 150-plus pre-trained AI models, and more than 10 AI platforms, all steered by AI-first specialists and data strategists.

Earlier this year, Infosys revealed that AI-related services generated roughly $267 million in revenue during the December quarter alone — about 5.5% of its total. That number is climbing, and partnerships like this one with OpenAI are designed to accelerate that trajectory.

The integration also reflects a sharp pivot in how Infosys is repositioning itself. Rather than waiting for AI to disrupt its traditional outsourcing model, the company is leaning into it headfirst — partnering with the very labs reshaping the industry.

OpenAI brings frontier AI capability and Codex’s rapidly growing user base

Infosys brings enterprise reach, Topaz infrastructure, and global delivery scale

Together, they target software engineering, DevOps, and legacy modernization

Infosys Faces Pressure to Evolve Fast

The timing of this deal matters. Infosys stock has dropped over 19% year-to-date in 2026 and sits more than 25% below its peak, with shares trading around ₹1313.20 as of April 21. The pressure is real, and investors are watching closely to see whether partnerships like this one can convert AI enthusiasm into actual revenue growth.

Generative AI tools are increasingly capable of automating coding, testing, and support workflows — areas that historically formed the backbone of offshore IT services revenue. That reality has rattled the entire Indian IT sector, and Infosys is not immune.

But the company is fighting back. Beyond OpenAI, Infosys has also struck a separate deal with Anthropic to build enterprise-grade AI agents on its Topaz platform — a sign that it is not placing all its bets on one partner.

A Race to Scale Enterprise AI

What is unfolding is not just a partnership announcement — it is a template for how AI companies plan to scale. OpenAI has named Barret Zoph to lead enterprise sales, underscoring how much of its 2026 playbook depends on consulting-led distribution, implementation support, and customer-specific integration.

The companies have not disclosed financial terms, but the strategic value is obvious on both sides. For OpenAI, Infosys is a gateway to hundreds of enterprise clients who are ready to move beyond pilots. For Infosys, OpenAI is a weapon against disruption — proof that the company can adapt, evolve, and compete in a world where AI writes the code.

The race to become the world’s enterprise AI backbone just got a lot more interesting.

News.Az