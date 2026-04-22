Robinhood deepens AI push with OpenAI funding deal
- 22 Apr 2026 16:54
- 22 Apr 2026 16:58
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- Economics
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Source: Daily Jang
Robinhood’s venture fund has announced that it has completed a $75 million investment in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The company said Robinhood Ventures Fund I made the investment as part of its broader activity in backing emerging technology firms.
By Nijat Babayev