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Robinhood deepens AI push with OpenAI funding deal

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Robinhood deepens AI push with OpenAI funding deal
Source: Daily Jang

Robinhood’s venture fund has announced that it has completed a $75 million investment in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said Robinhood Ventures Fund I made the investment as part of its broader activity in backing emerging technology firms.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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