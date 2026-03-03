OpenAI updates Pentagon deal, CEO Altman says

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Monday that the ChatGPT maker is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to update their agreement.

“We have been working with the DoD to add clarifications to our agreement and make our principles very clear,” Altman wrote, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

One key update specifies that OpenAI services will not be used by U.S. intelligence agencies such as the NSA. Any use by these agencies would require a separate modification to the contract.

Last week, OpenAI announced a deal to deploy its AI technology within the Defense Department’s classified network, marking a significant collaboration between the tech firm and the U.S. military.

The changes aim to ensure transparency and clearly define how OpenAI’s services are used in defense applications.

