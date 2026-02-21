OpenAI projects its revenue will surpass $280B in 2030

The forecast reflects strong momentum in subscription sales of the company’s AI tools to both consumers and businesses, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

OpenAI has also begun testing advertising for certain users, potentially opening an additional revenue stream.

Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar recently said the company’s annualized revenue surpassed $20 billion in 2025, up sharply from about $6 billion the previous year.

Like other firms in the sector, OpenAI is seeking to expand its base of paying customers to help offset the substantial costs associated with advanced chips, data centers and specialized talent required to develop AI systems.

The company had previously indicated it planned to commit more than $1.4 trillion toward AI infrastructure in the years ahead. It is now informing investors that it expects to spend around $600 billion by 2030, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

OpenAI is also nearing completion of the first phase of a new funding round that could raise more than $100 billion, according to earlier reporting by Bloomberg News. Including the anticipated financing, the company’s overall valuation could exceed $850 billion.