OpenAI says no user data exposed in security incident
- 1059514
- World
-
- Share https://news.az/news/openai-says-no-user-data-exposed-in-security-incident Copied
Photo: Reuters
OpenAI said it found no evidence that user data was accessed following a security issue linked to a supply-chain attack involving the open-source TanStack npm library, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The company confirmed on Wednesday that it had investigated the incident after concerns emerged surrounding the compromised software package, which is widely used by developers in web applications and software projects.
By Aysel Mammadzada