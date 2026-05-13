Anthropic aims for $30B round at $900B valuation

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Anthropic is reportedly in early talks with investors to raise at least $30 billion, aiming for a valuation over $900 billion—almost triple its $380 billion valuation from February.

Anthropic’s Series G, a $30 billion round led by Coatue and Singapore’s GIC, closed three months ago and was the second-largest private tech financing round on record, following OpenAI’s $40 billion-plus deal last year. Anthropic is now seeking more than double that valuation, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Sources say the round could close by the end of this month, though they asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Anthropic’s financial results back up its goals. Annualised revenue is now $14 billion, up from about $10 billion last year, with around 80% coming from enterprise customers, reports CNBC. Claude Code, the company’s AI coding tool, brings in $2.5 billion in annualised revenue, and business subscriptions have quadrupled since the start of the year, says the same report.

Anthropic’s rivals are also raising large amounts of money. OpenAI is working on a round that could reach $100 billion, and Google is still investing heavily in its Gemini products. While OpenAI focuses on consumer apps, Anthropic has targeted enterprise and developer tools, a strategy that is working well.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by Dario and Daniela Amodei, along with other former OpenAI executives. The company has long said that AI focused on safety can also be commercially successful, and the current $900 billion valuation suggests investors agree.

News.Az