OpenAI starts testing ChatGPT ads in the US

OpenAI Inc. announced in a statement on Monday that it will begin testing ads in ChatGPT for logged-in adult users on the Free and Go subscription tiers in the United States.

The company noted that those who have Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education subscriptions will not have ads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

OpenAI further explained that ads won't influence the chatbot's answers given to users, adding that the conversations will be kept private from advertisers. "Our goal is for ads to support broader access to more powerful ChatGPT features while maintaining the trust people place in ChatGPT," the business stated.

