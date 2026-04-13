OpenAI to open first permanent London office in 2027

The new site is expected to open in 2027 and will be capable of accommodating up to 544 employees, according to the company. OpenAI said the move is part of its broader strategy to strengthen its presence in London, which it aims to develop into its largest research hub outside the United States.The office will be located in the King’s Cross area, spanning Jahn Court and the Brassworks Building at Regent Quarter. OpenAI currently employs around 200 people in London working across research, engineering, policy, customer support, and sales roles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The expansion signals increasing competition among global AI companies to establish strong research and development bases in major tech cities, with London emerging as a central hub for AI talent and investment.

The announcement follows a period of mixed developments for OpenAI in the UK. Last week, the company reportedly paused its main data center project in Britain, citing an unfavourable regulatory environment and high energy costs.

That decision highlighted ongoing challenges facing the UK government’s efforts to position the country as a leading global AI hub, particularly as infrastructure demands and policy frameworks continue to evolve.

Despite this, OpenAI’s commitment to a permanent London office suggests continued long-term confidence in the UK market.

The new office is expected to further strengthen London’s role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, attracting talent and supporting research expansion.

As competition intensifies among AI leaders worldwide, OpenAI’s move underscores the strategic importance of London in shaping the future of AI development and deployment.