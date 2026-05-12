UK PM Starmer says he will not resign amid Labour pressure

UK PM Starmer says he will not resign amid Labour pressure

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Keir Starmer told his Cabinet on Tuesday that he will remain in office and continue governing, despite mounting political pressure following recent election setbacks for the Labour Party.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting in London, Starmer said he takes responsibility for the results but stressed that the internal party process for a leadership challenge has not been triggered, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised,” he said, according to a Downing Street readout.

He added that the past 48 hours had been “destabilizing” for the government and warned that political uncertainty carries an economic cost for families and the country.

Starmer insisted that the government must “get on with governing,” signaling his intent to remain in post and stabilize his administration.

The comments come amid growing unrest within Labour following recent electoral losses. More than 70 Labour MPs have reportedly called on the prime minister to resign or set a clear timetable for departure.

Tensions escalated further after Communities Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh resigned, becoming the first government minister to step down in the wake of the setbacks.

Downing Street has also moved to replace several ministerial aides who resigned earlier in the week, in an effort to restore stability within government ranks.

Despite internal pressure, Starmer has so far maintained support from key Cabinet members and continues to present a message of continuity and control.

News.Az